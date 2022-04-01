Dave Mustaine and Lamb Of God join forces for new version of Megadeth's Wake Up Dead

If you're going to cover Megadeth's Wake Up Dead, having Dave Mustaine sharing the vocals and guitar duties is a head start for sure. And Lamb Of God certainly have the thrash chops for it too.

The US metallers have tracked the new version of Megadeth's Peace Sells… But Who's Buying track to celebrate the bands being co-headliners for the second leg of the Metal Tour Of The Year in the US, starting in April alongside special guests Trivium and In Flames.

Mustaine lent his vocals to the track alongside LOG's Randy Blythe, with lead guitar work on Mark Morton, as well as Megadeth’s Mustaine and Kiko Loureiro.

"Wake Up Dead was a massively important song for me as an aspiring young guitar player," says Morton. "It was one of the first songs that began my lifelong love of thrash metal and helped reinforce for me that, while solos may be fun, my allegiance is to the RIFF! So you can imagine what a thrill it’s been for Lamb to cover this legendary song with Dave and the rest of the Megadeth guys. Truly an honour. We all had a lot of fun putting this together and I think you can hear that energy in the track. I hope everybody enjoys this one and we can’t wait to see y’all on The Metal Tour Of The Year."

The recording also includes vocal contributions from Megadeth members James LoMenzo, Dirk Verbeuren, and Loureiro.

"We had a blast playing with Lamb Of God on their cover of Wake Up Dead," added Mustaine. Almost as much fun as we’re going to have playing every night on Metal Tour Of The Year. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone!"