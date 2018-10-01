Meet “the guitar of Slash’s dreams”, his $13k 1958 Brazilian Dream Les Paul Standard

Just two weeks after announcing his mid-priced Epiphone Firebird, Slash has upped the price bracket considerably for his latest signature model, the Signed 1958 Les Paul Standard ‘Brazilian Dream’, which Gibson is dubbing “the guitar of Slash’s dreams”.

With a $12,999 price tag, it’s the kind of electric where ownership can only exist in dreams, but that’s down to the model's Historic Custom Shop spec.

The guitar gets its name from its Brazilian rosewood fingerboard, but also packs a ’58 C-shape profile neck, lightweight solid mahogany body and two-piece plain maple top in Dark Burst VOS finish.

Tones come courtesy of two Alnico III Custombucker humbuckers, while hardware includes Kluson Deluxe single-band tuners.

Just 150 of the guitars will be available to buy in the USA only; each one will be hand-signed and numbered by Slash himself, and includes a green-lined Lifton lacquered case and Slash memorabilia.

Make no mistake, Slash still loves his Les Pauls. As the top-hatted one recently told Total Guitar, “I still find them tremendously sexy. For me, being in a room full of Les Pauls is akin to being in a room full of naked girls… it never gets old, haha! I don’t know what else to compare it to. These guitars are a major turn-on for me.

“Les Pauls have this certain thickness, warmth and sweetness that I just can’t get away from… They have this sound I gravitate towards, and no other guitar can compare.”

For more info on Slash’s latest squeeze, head on over to Gibson.