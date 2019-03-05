Meet Relish’s Mary One, a guitar with a two-second pickup-swapping system

Swiss co Relish has released its third guitar, the Mary One, which gives its existing Mary model a lower-priced makeover but retains the company’s two-second pickup-swapping system.

The Mary One is built around Relish’s Floating Sandwich Construction, with an aluminium core and magnetic back lid, which is what makes its pickup swapping quite so easy.

Elsewhere, there’s a C-shape maple neck, 24-fret 10”-radius bamboo fretboard, graphite nut, Gotoh SG 381 tuners and Emerson electronics.

The guitar comes fitted with Relish’s own Bucker XV humbuckers, but these can be swapped out for nine different pairs of Bare Knuckle or Seymour Duncan pickups.

There’s also an onboard Graph Tech GHOST piezo setup with separate output and midrange boost, while the guitar is available in 18 different styles.

The Mary One clocks in at $3,799, a full $1,000 lower than the regular Mary. Head on over to Relish Guitars for more info.