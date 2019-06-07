Me in my studio: The Bloody Beetroots

“If other producers are like me they have changed many interfaces over the years, but when I found the UAD Apollo 16 I never turned back. So, additionally, I bought an Apollo 8P and Duo MK2 for my other two studios.

“The beauty of the UAD system is the DSP and the incredible overall quality of sound. And it’s the only service that allows me and my engineers to share all the purchases with one account on all the interfaces, no matter where I am in the world. I can recall all the settings recorded on one side of the world and quickly bring them up on the opposite side, just like that.

“Having the luxury to equip your UAD with a distressor, Neve preamp or a Fatso is a real space, money and time saver. In this photo, there is a Fatso hardware unit that I’m not using anymore because I bought the virtual version for the UAD and it sounds as good as the hardware.”