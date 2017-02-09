Me in my studio: Notaker

“My name’s David Nothaker, and I write music under my artist name Notaker. I’ve been producing for around six years or so, and in that time I’ve written the majority of my music using a MacBook Pro and headphones.

“Over the last year or so I’ve gotten around to saving up my money and investing a bit back into my studio space. This is what I’ve been able to make of the small unoccupied space in my St. Louis Missouri home.

“Behind me are my dual AOC monitors and two Behringer TRUTH B2031A reference studio monitors. On my lap is my trusty studio assistant, who in reality just gives me company.”