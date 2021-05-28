Me in my studio - Noisy: “I love the idea of blending organic instruments in with the more electronic stuff”

Noisy are a fast-rising UK three-piece who defy categorisation, blending beats, riffs and hooks into whatever they damn well fancy.

The trio - singer Cody, guitarist Connor and producer Spencer - initially worked alongside each other as NHS hospital cleaners, honing their tracks whenever they could find the time.

Today marks the release of Days Go By , Noisy’s latest single, and they’ve also announced a UK tour , which kicks off on 13 October.

Here’s Spencer to guide you through the gear in Noisy’s studio...

Laptop

(Image credit: Noisy)

“The hub of the production process - when I’m not wanting to throw it out of the window when it crashes.

“The majority of the sounds are all on here; from software instruments and processing plugins to sample libraries and drum hits.

“Some of my favorite go-to plug-ins would be Soundtoys Little Alterboy , UAD SSL G Bus , Guitar Rig 5 and Kontakt Maverick Piano.”

Fender Telecaster

(Image credit: Noisy)

“This is my baby. I've had it for years and it's just the nicest thing to play. It’s always by my side ready to go for creating some chord progressions or quickly adding some weird tones to the track!”

A post shared by NOISY (@theworldnoisy) A photo posted by on

Maschine Mk3

(Image credit: Noisy)

“This is the Maschine Mk3 , which is used live and in the studio. I tend to just drag in a sample and chop it up and process it within Maschine and then track it back into logic to resample and further mess up.

Monitors

(Image credit: Noisy)

“We have two sets of monitors in the studio - the main pair, the Neumann KH310, and Yamaha HS7s. I find the Neumanns to be super transparent and clear; they tend to let you know when something sounds great but also when it definitely doesn’t - great for getting the energy and vibe in the room, especially with their extended bass range!

“The Yamaha speakers really are just to check things when in the mixing process but also do sound great.

Flamenco acoustic

(Image credit: Noisy)

“This is the newest addition to the studio. I love the sound of Spanish flamenco music - from the tones that are created from the guitar wood and body to the nylon string sound.

“We had Cody’s old nylon guitar from when he was a kid in the studio and would always end up using it in weird ways by recording and sampling it, so we just wanted to step it up a bit with this one.

“I love the idea of blending organic instruments in with the more electronic stuff to give it a different kind of hybrid feel. Even if it ends up being heavily manipulated it gives it something that can breathe, especially when hearing some of the room!

“I tend to record it straight into the iPhone using the voice memos app and then chop it up and re-sample it inside the DAW”

Vox amp

(Image credit: Noisy)

“This is the Amp both Connor and I always use when playing live. It gets a really great tone when slightly cranked - where it's starting to push into the tube overdrive! We love thrashy electric guitars so it's perfect for that.”