Me in my studio: Nambyar

“The Space Echo is great for live and for in the studio. I bought it as a verb/delay pedal for my guitar, but now I use it for vocal looping as well.

“I use Ableton Live on a MacBook; this program is great to use when you’re preforming live. I use the Akai 40 to trigger sounds - it's really handy for writing and creating new things.

“The Microkorg XL is a great synth to write on. I bought it four years ago and I still love the sounds for writing. I know it really well, so it's easy to create sounds.

“I just bought the KeyLab because I needed a bank of sounds at home. Arturia has the Analog Lab which is a synth studio plugin. With this keyboard it's easy to save presets and go live. The sounds are really good and you have a lot of old good synths.

“The M-Audio Keystation Mini 32 is for when i’m going on vacation making beats or playing some notes while lying in the sun. The Isa One preamp is for my vocals at home - it gives a great spark and it suits my vocals well.”