Me in my studio: Lisbon Kid

Lisbon Kid comprises Portuguese musicians Danny De Matos and Rui da Silva. Both have enjoyed successful careers as producers, remixers and TV/film composers, and when working together, they blend acoustic and electronic instruments to create songs that are notable for their pop sensibilities and ambient soundscapes.

The duo released their eponymous debut album last year, and on 24 February we’ll get the vinyl release of single We Look At The Stars. Taken from the album, this features Sarah Cracknell on vocals.

We wanted to find out how Lisbon Kid’s warm sound is created, so we asked Danny and Rui to tell us about the gear they use in their studios...

