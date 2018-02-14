Me in my studio: Dr. Shiver

Bruno Carlo Oggioni (AKA Dr. Shiver) was born and raised in Milan. He began his career playing piano and keyboards, but shifted his focus from blues and classical when he became a dance music producer and songwriter in 1999.

It was in 2002 that he set up Art&Music Recording, an independent dance music label and recording facility. He’s worked with everyone from Pharrell Williams to BB King and, in 2015, released the first official and authorised remix of You Got The Love, featuring the 1986 vocal by Candi Staton.

We asked Bruno to photograph and talk us through his studio setup, and it turns out that it’s one to leave you drooling