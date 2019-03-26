Me in my studio: DoubtingThomas
French live act DoubtingThomas, aka Aurelien Riviere, has been on a rich vein of form of late. Famed for his hypnotic, winding and always captivating tracks, the Toulouse native has left his intricate stamp on a wide-range of discerning imprints, the latest of which is Gaazol.
Based in Lille and quickly earning a reputation for savvy minimal and house records, the label is a perfect fit for a producer renowned for similar aesthetics.
Founded in 2015 and ran by Crisna, Molek and Yamos, the promoters have brought the likes of Mandar, Cristi Cons, Nu Zau, Cabanne, Ferro and Lowris to their native city, while bringing their party-starting vibes to Paris, Brussels, London and Berlin among other cities.
For his latest release, GAAZOL003, we’re treated to three originals, as well as a remix from Beste Modus man, Diego Krause.
We asked Aurelien about his favourite tools of the trade, as we take a tour around his Toulouse studio.
Ableton Live
“I developed a complex 32-channel live set-up in Ableton Live, which I also use to cut electronic music tracks out of. My entire studio is centred around this DAW.
“For live acts, the set up includes Ableton Live with all 32 channels divided into four different areas of sounds, including drums, various drum breaks, sub bass; bass lines and pads/melodies, with all parameters sequenced and effected via MIDI controllers.
“It’s a large grid of prerecorded stems that I prepare prior to shows, completely modulable and interchangeable. I can delete and re-record parts and stems indefinitely. This set up allows me to use a larger spectrum of sounds by adding field recordings and acoustic instruments to my live sets.
“Adding to it, I now use the Synthstrom Deluge for various sequences, a Roland TR-8 for hi-hats and the Korg Monologue for sub lines and arpeggiated sequences.”
Synthstrom Deluge
“A new addition to the studio and my new favourite companion on tour, the Deluge is a portable and extremely well designed little box of wonders.
“Sampler, synth, sequencer, VC gate and more. It’s really perfect for touring and jamming on the spot, as it powers itself while plugged in via USB. Deluge is pretty sturdy and easy to travel with, pretty much plug and play.
“It’s extremely easy to use and sample into, it has to be my new favourite companion on tour.
“While preparing sequences prior to shows, or cutting tracks out of it, I inject some analogue synths in (with a preference for old school gear such as the Yamaha SY22 and 35 ) and various live acoustic instruments, to add that organic feel to the electronic side of my music.”
Korg Monologue
“Love this synth, it just sounds great and it’s very versatile. I use it for various things and really love the arpeggiator on it.
“It’s extremely easy to use and fun to dig into when looking for moods. I have been using a lot of Korg hardware over the years, but this has to be my favorite one by far.
“The Korg Monologue offers a more raw and ravey sonic vibe and as it’s monophonic, it’s great for bass lines and quirky arpeggios while played live. It’s also easy to transport due to its small size, I use it in my live set very often.”
8raw8
“In my opinion the best clone of the legendary TR-808 drum machine you can get. This beautiful piece of machinery really delivers the original 808 sounds with no compromises. Although it’s pretty bulky, I use to tour with it for a while.
“Now it stays in my studio and it’ll get used for drum layers and kick drums. Can’t beat a good old 808 kick. Great design, huge sound!
“It’s hand made by a very passionate guy by order in the south west of France and pretty affordable for what you get.”
Yamaha SY35 and SY22
“Now if you’re looking for affordable vintage sounds with a twist these synths have are it. I couldn’t choose one of the two to feature as they kind of compliment one another.
"A very unique vector system designed by Dave Smith back when he was working for Yamaha, although programming is a little tedious, you can get a lot of great analogue love out of these.
“Not the most straight forward and versatile synthesizers out there, but pretty amazing for their price range, if you can find one.”