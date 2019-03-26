Me in my studio: DoubtingThomas

French live act DoubtingThomas, aka Aurelien Riviere, has been on a rich vein of form of late. Famed for his hypnotic, winding and always captivating tracks, the Toulouse native has left his intricate stamp on a wide-range of discerning imprints, the latest of which is Gaazol.

Based in Lille and quickly earning a reputation for savvy minimal and house records, the label is a perfect fit for a producer renowned for similar aesthetics.

Founded in 2015 and ran by Crisna, Molek and Yamos, the promoters have brought the likes of Mandar, Cristi Cons, Nu Zau, Cabanne, Ferro and Lowris to their native city, while bringing their party-starting vibes to Paris, Brussels, London and Berlin among other cities.

For his latest release, GAAZOL003, we’re treated to three originals, as well as a remix from Beste Modus man, Diego Krause.

We asked Aurelien about his favourite tools of the trade, as we take a tour around his Toulouse studio.

