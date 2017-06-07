Matthews Effects cooks up The Chemist Atomic Modulator pedal

US pedal co Matthews Effects has revealed its latest pedal for sonic experimentalists, The Chemist Atomic Modulator.

Combining chorus/vibrato, octave and phaser, The Chemist offers two channels, and players can choose which algorithm is active on each channel, with controls for each.

The Reaction knob controls the dry signal, while the Catalyst and Formula knobs change based on the currently selected algorithm:speed/dry (chorus/vibrato); +/- octave and dry (octave); and speed/resonance (phaser).

The Chemist is available to preorder for $179.99 from Matthews Effects and ships on 15 July.