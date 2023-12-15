Masterchannel unveils the world's first AI clone of a mastering engineer, Wez Clarke AI: "It’s opening up what I can deliver to a much wider audience"

Automated mastering platform Masterchannel has announced the release of an AI clone of mastering engineer Wez Clarke, known for working with Beyoncé, Rudimental, Tinie Tempah and Little Mix.

Wez Clarke AI is a tool that's said to capture Clarke's unique style of mastering along with the expertise that's led him to win two Grammy Awards. In the same way that AI vocal cloning allows us to mimic the voice of famous artists and apply it to our own, Masterchannel's platform analyses the work of an engineer, replicates their unique approach to mastering and applies this to any song that's processed by it.

Clarke has officially licensed his talent to Masterchannel's platform and will receive 100% of all additional revenue generated by his AI clone. This is the first time that an engineer has been cloned by AI in this fashion, and points towards a future where the style of everything from an artist's voice to their instrumental playing and approach to production can be captured using machine learning, licensed and recreated by fans.

Masterchannel says that its platform is trained using state-of-the-art "reinforcement learning", as opposed to relying on extensive datasets of existing songs and copyrighted material. This means that it can be replicated with other engineers and utilized by other platforms looking to develop their own AI clones.

"The exciting thing about the clone is that it’s opening up what I can deliver to a much wider audience of bedroom artists and producers," Clarke said of the partnership. "It’s great that they can experience working with a major engineer - I would have loved to have had the opportunity to use something like this when I was just starting out, because it’s a perfect way to learn."

Masterchannel is an AI-powered mastering service that automatically masters music uploaded to its browser-based platform. We tested out Masterchannel's mastering in our recent round-up of automated e-mastering services.

Find out more on Masterchannel's website.