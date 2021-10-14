Mary Spender has finished writing Adele’s new song Easy On Me based on a few piano chords

While the music world waits for the release of Adele’s much-anticipated new single. Easy On Me, tomorrow (15 October), singer-songwriter Mary Spender has been busy finishing it for her.

That’s not quite true, of course, but, based on the snippet of the song that we were given last week - and after analysing previous Adele compositions and trying to second-guess where her head might be at right now so she could write the lyrics - Spender has come up with her take on what she thinks the track could sound like.

Spender documented her songwriting process in the video above; check it out and listen to the finished song at the end. We’ll find out soon just how close she got to matching Adele’s effort.

This isn’t the first time that Spender has set herself this creative challenge. She previously ‘wrote’ John Mayer’s single Last Train Home based on the snippets that he teased prior to its release.

This caught the attention of Mayer, who shared the video on his Instagram and eventually asked Spender to react to hearing Last Train Home for the first time.