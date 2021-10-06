Adele’s new single, Easy On Me, suggests that she hasn’t made the drum ‘n’ bass album that she promised us

Back in 2019, when Adele turned 31, the singer-songwriter suggested to her fanbase that her next album - which everyone assumes is going to be called 30 - “will be a drum n bass record to spite you”.

Sadly for anyone who hoped that this jolting stylistic gear shift was actually going to happen, it sounds like Adele is sticking to her yearning balladic ways, at least if the teaser video for comeback single Easy On Me is anything to go by.

The short clip shows Adele in a car putting a cassette of the track into her stereo. There’s a bit of nostalgia-inducing hiss and crackle, and then in comes the piano chord progression - F, Dm7, F/A and Bb.

It all sounds very familiar and will, presumably, be a massive hit, though we can’t help wishing that Adele actually had actually taken that drum ‘n’ bass detour.

Easy On Me will be released on 15 October, with the album presumably set to follow soon.