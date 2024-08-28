“David was a patriot... his passion for voting is something we wanted to honour and continue”: Martin celebrates David Crosby and the democratic process with the custom art D-11E Rock The Vote

Martin has teamed up with David Crosby’s estate for a special artist edition D-11E acoustic guitar supporting the pro-democracy Rock The Vote organisation and one of his the late American music icon's favourite causes.

The D-11E Rock The Vote features original artwork from Robert Goetzl, and some very interesting specs.

Of course, the big talking point with this guitar is the body, which is really going to cause some debate in acoustic circles with its dreadnought shape but slimmed down 000 body depth.

Then you have the the strings. Oh, goodness, the strings. It ships with a set of Luxe by Martin Kovar acoustic guitar strings, which are designed around Martin’s Superior Performance core and a Kovar wrap wire.

Some might argue that Kovar offers a refreshingly alternative to the ubiquitous phosphor bronze, others may be of the belief it’s a little shiny and new for them. But that’s okay. It’s good to agree to disagree, and that is the spirit behind the guitar – and the message behind its design. And of course it is that artwork that's going to be the conversation piece. That's the idea.

Rock The Vote is a non-partisan non-profit that was set up to get young people to register to vote participate in elections at local, state and federal levels, and in the past three decades it has helped register more than 14 million voters.

Voting was a big passion of Crosby’s. In 2020, Crosby and Martin collaborated on a Rock The Vote D-16E. This new model could be seen as a sequel, or a continuation of those efforts to get the young involved and engaged with the democratic process.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Martin’s executive chairman, Chris Martin IV, says the guitar is a fitting tribute to him and his legacy. “David was a patriot,” says Martin. “He believed deeply in this great experiment of ours, and his passion for voting is something we wanted to honour and continue.”

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Martin Guitar) (Image credit: Martin Guitar)

The guitar itself is priced for the masses at $1,649. Not a cheap date, per se, but a serious guitar in many respects – we particularly like the soundhole mounted M80 acoustic guitar pickup from L.R. Baggs. Martin is only making 47 of them, on account that the 47th presidency of the United State will be settled by this coming election.

You’ve got satin-finished sycamore on the back and sides of the instrument, and a gloss spruce top – all the better to show off Goetzl’s artwork. Martin submitted a $5,000 donation to Rock The Vote as it unveiled this guitar, and Chris Martin IV reiterated the message behind the guitar.

(Image credit: Martin Guitar)

“I believe it’s our responsibility as citizens to participate in our democracy,” says Chris. “It's important that you register, it’s important that you vote.”

For more details on the guitar, head over to Martin. You can read more about youth electoral participation at Rock The Vote.