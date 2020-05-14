Marshall adds the classic Brass and Black colour scheme to its acclaimed Stockwell II portable Bluetooth speaker range

With a rugged build, multi-directional sound, great battery life with quick charge and superb portability, the Marshall Stockwell II ticks all the right boxes for what we look for in a Bluetooth speaker.

From 26 May, the classic Marshall Brass and Black colour option joins Indigo, Black, Grey and Burgundy as Stockwell II colour schemes in the Marshall store.

The Stockwell II offers over 20 minutes battery life, offering six hours of portable power with just a 20-minute charge via USB-C cable.

Its Bluetooth 5.0 and 30-foot range allows it to switch between multiple devices and the Stockwell II's Blumlein Stereo Sound construction with 80db SPL gives listeners multi-directional sound that's ideal for home or away.

It's got a rugged build too when you do venture outside; silicone and steel exterior and IPX4 water-resistancy.

You can shape your sound fast with bass, treble and volume amp controls and it's packing a one 10W Class D amplifier for the woofer and two 5W Class D amplifiers for the tweeters.

