Mark Ronson joins BBC Maestro to teach a music production course: “It's a bunch of things that I've learned over 25 years”

Mark Ronson is the latest star to release a course on BBC Maestro, a Masterclass-style platform that features well-known creative and business types explaining their process.

As you’d expect, Ronson’s course focuses on the art - not to mention the nuts and bolts - of music production. It features 18 lessons and covers songwriting, recording, and other essential production skills.

There’s also advice on how to successfully collaborate with other artists, something that Ronson has previously done with the likes of Amy Winehouse, Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga.

“I’m doing this so that any young kids curious about producing, or people who are starting out, or just music fans who are wondering if they want to get into it, can see how to produce music,” Ronson explains, “It's usable, accessible content”.

“Whether it’s chopping breaks or mic-ing drums, or a more holistic understanding of how to collaborate with artists. It's a bunch of things that I've learned over 25 years, the insight and foresight I've amassed, packaged in a nice little lesson series,” he adds.

Ronson also breaks down some of his biggest hits, including Nothing Breaks Like A Heart and Uptown Funk.

The complete course is over six hours in length - it’ll be available on 5 July priced at £80. You’ll also be able to watch via BBC Maestro’s new all-access subscription service, which enables you to view everything the platform has to offer. Ronson’s course launch also coincides with BBC Maestro arriving in the US.