Mark Knopfler absent as Dire Straits inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Dire Straits may have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this weekend, but the occasion was most notable for the fact that Mark Knopfler - the band’s lead singer, guitarist and songwriter - was conspicuous by his absence.

It was left to Dire Straits bassist John Illsley to accept the award, along with other band alumni Alan Clark and Guy Fletcher, with Knopfler nowhere to be seen. Addressing his absence, Illsley said: “I’ll assure you it’s a personal thing. Let’s just leave it at that.”

Having been one of the biggest-selling bands in the world in the ‘80s, Mark Knopfler disbanded Dire Straits in the mid-’90s and has since pursued a solo career. There has been no suggestion of a reunion in the past, and this weekend’s events suggest that it’s not on the cards any time soon, either.

The ceremony also saw Bon Jovi inducted, with guitarist Richie Sambora returning to the ranks for the first time since 2013.