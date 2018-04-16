Watch Richie Sambora reunite with Bon Jovi for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performance

Richie Sambora returned to the Bon Jovi ranks on Saturday, marking his first performance with the band since 2013.

The reunited New Jersey rockers performed You Give Love A Bad Name, It’s My Life, When We Were Us (complete with Richie’s newly reissued Ovation double-neck) and Livin’ On A Prayer, which you can watch above.

Jovi’s current guitarist, Phil X, also performed throughout the set, while former bassist Alec Such played with the band for the first time since 1994.

Other inductees this year included The Cars, Nina Simone, Dire Straits (who awkwardly collected their award minus no-show Mark Knopfler), The Moody Blues and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.