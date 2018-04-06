Richie Sambora returns to Ovation to launch new double-neck acoustic guitar

Former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora has returned to Ovation guitars to release a signature acoustic guitar , the Elite Double Neck.

The Elite Double Neck updates Richie’s original double-neck, as seen in the video for Jovi’s Wanted Dead Of Alive, and offers a Sitka Spruce top in Gloss Black, ebony fingerboard with star inlays, Teak/Paduk/Walnut/Mesquite inlaid rosette/epaulettes, gold hardware, a star inlay on the body, all finished with Sambora’s signature in gold on the headstock.

“My relationship with Ovation Guitars goes back to the very beginning,” said Sambora.

“They worked with me to help create my original acoustic double neck when nobody else could even figure out how to make one! It’s all come full circle now that these new models will help benefit the next generation of players.”

Sambora’s royalties from the model will be donated to non-profit organisations Notes For Notes and Boys & Girls Clubs.

Sambora is also involved in the launch of the RS Rockstar guitar, which is produced in conjunction with the DW Music Foundation and will be donated to Notes For Notes locations.

The electro-acoustic packs a laminated spruce top with Elite-style multi-soundholes, a mid-depth body, “easy-playing” neck profile and an Ovation CE304T pickup/preamp system with 3-band EQ and built-in tuner for superior amplified tone and performance.

There's no word on the price or availability of the Elite Double Neck yet, but you can head over to Ovation Guitars for more info.