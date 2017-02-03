John Illsley talks Dire Straits, Long Shadows and favourite gear

How did you end up meeting Mark Knopfler and forming Dire Straits?

“I was living in a council flat in South East London and David Knopfler [Mark’s younger brother] was my flatmate. Mark used to come down at weekends and we used to hang out. At the time, he was playing in a band called the Café Racers, a rockabilly band, and I joined them for a couple of gigs because the bass player was away doing something or other.

“Mark and I would just play together in the flat a lot. Things were feeling right between the pair of us and we realised we enjoyed the same kind of music. One thing led to another and we said, ‘Why don’t we get our own band together?’”

Dire Straits had its beginnings in what has become known as ‘the punk era’. Was it difficult to break through?

[People call it] the punk era as if nothing else was going on. But you’ve got Graham Parker and The Rumour, and you had The Police… Dire Straits was just a part of all that

“There was a lot of other music going on apart from punk. The problem with history is that it tends to put things into pockets and they labelled that whole era - from 1975 up to about ’79 or ’80 - as the punk era as if nothing else was going on. But you’ve got Graham Parker and The Rumour, and you had The Police… Dire Straits was just a part of all that.

“But it was very difficult to get gigs back then, because you’d ring up and say, ‘We’d like to come and play there.’ And they’d say, ‘What are you? A punk band?’ ‘No, it’s not a punk band, we write our own stuff and…’ ‘Oh no, we don’t want that kind of thing, we just want punk’.

“But then we played at The Hope And Anchor [in Islington] and they loved what we did. Then we played at The Rock Garden in Covent Garden and they gave us a residency. We played at The Marquee Club, too, so there were places to play. It was all going on. Then, of course, the punk thing fizzled out. Everyone thought, ‘That’s enough of detuned guitars and bad language.’ So everything has its time.”

When we interviewed Mark, we were talking about Brothers In Arms - he said he thought the success of that album was pretty much due to the fact it was one of the first big albums released on the new CD format - would you say that was true?

“Yeah, I think so. The CD revolution then was pretty major, but don’t forget the band had already had four albums out there - five if you count Alchemy - and had already notched up a serious amount of record sales. There was a big audience for Dire Straits then.

Brothers In Arms could have been written any time, but what a fantastic view of that part of our world.

“We’d done a lot of touring, a hell of a lot of touring. We were literally on the road all the time in the early 80s before we settled down and did Brothers In Arms, so people were buying albums. Also, there were some pretty good tunes on that album. Brothers In Arms in itself is probably one of the best things that Mark’s ever written and Money For Nothing was a pretty seminal moment with MTV coming out.

“It was an observation of a particular time in the music industry and really captured people’s imagination and, of course, Brothers In Arms could have been written any time, but what a fantastic view of that part of our world. That song could have been written 50 years ago; it could have been written 50 years from now. It would still be relevant and it will always be relevant, because it resonates.”

The tours you did with Dire Straits were absolutely mammoth. Do you miss all the intense activity from that period?

“Well, I’m not sure I’m fit enough to do them any more [laughs]! I think I’d be a liar if I didn’t say I missed a bit of that, but it was of its time, and when there’s that kind of energy going along, you either become a part of it and go for it, or you don’t. You’re fit and young and healthy. It’s like every schoolboy’s dream, isn’t it? And you just go along with the journey. You couldn’t have dreamed that one up.”