Mark Knopfler's go-to guitars for new album Tracker

Mark Knopfler and his guitar tech Glenn Saggers give us a guided tour of some of the instruments featured on ninth solo album Tracker.

“The setup of individual guitars depends on what we’re doing,” explains Glenn, who’s been Mark Knopfler’s tech for nearly 20 years.

“If he’s a semitone down, for example, we go up a gauge on the strings, or half a set depending how it is. Basically, all the acoustics are 0.012 gauge, the Nationals are 0.013, because they’re tuned down, and everything else is 0.010 gauge in standard tuning. But that’s about it really - specific guitars for specific jobs.

Decisions decisions

"Mark decides he wants something a certain way and he relays it to me and, ultimately, he makes the decisions about what sounds best, and it’s always song-driven.

"The guitars generally don’t need much maintenance while they’re in the studio because the building’s so well designed. The only thing that really needs doing from time to time, because we also use these live, is that we have to clear out the pots. We very rarely have to tweak anything.

“In terms of Strats, he mainly uses his signature model for everything that’s not slide-related. Then we have a ’64 Strat that’s set up specifically for a couple of [open-tuning] songs he does. Those are the only two Strats we take out, plus the Pensas, a couple of Groshes and the Les Paul."