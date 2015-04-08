Mark Knopfler on new solo album Tracker

“I’m still learning to relax my left arm, when I’m playing,” he says. “The more you can learn to relax that left arm, the more fluid you’ll be. If you tense up, you’re just gonna slow down. And for a long time I played that way - and I used to get pain all down my forearm. I used to play Sultans... like that a lot. It’s just habit. Getting the urgency into the playing gets translated into tension, unfortunately. But you’ve got to stop associating emotion with tension.”

Tension. The Zen-like calm of British Grove studios seems calculated to reduce it to a background hum, like the traffic, and leave Knopfler free to be creative in his own time, on his own terms. The colossal success of Dire Straits’ Brothers In Arms album in 1987, which sold 30 million copies, must have been giddying, even troubling, for a musician who today prefers to go unrecognised in the street.

It sold and sold, and as it did Knopfler’s thoughtful writing and richly melodic playing were reduced, by the shorthand of fame, to thumbnail icons in the popular imagination: the headband; the intro riff from Money For Nothing; the shining ’37 National Style O guitar on the album’s cover that looked as if it was being thrown into heaven by an unseen hand.

30 years later

Nearly 30 years on, Knopfler is about to release his ninth solo album, Tracker. Tender and downbeat, the songs are a portrait gallery of people and places: odd nooks and corners of life as it’s lived by deckhands and writers, penniless musicians and Bentley-driving chancers.

With far less fanfare than in the Straits years, his solo albums have sold in their millions and, arguably, it’s Knopfler’s preference for a (relatively) down-to-earth lifestyle that means his music still connects.

"You get to that kind of age and you have to follow something through to finish it. You’re not necessarily sure of what it is that you’re going after"

He’s got the same eye for character that made the London nightclub life in Sultans Of Swing come to smoky, jostling life, but the writing on Tracker seems to have acquired, with the years, extra patina and depth like the checked lacquer of an old guitar.

“You could see it in terms of time - tracking time,” Knopfler says of the album’s title. “You get to that kind of age and you have to follow something through to finish it. You’re not necessarily sure of what it is that you’re going after. But some sort of instinct leads you to the songs. And then you have to follow them down and finish them. So you’re the one that brings the stuff back, who’s tracked it down and got it.”