Mark Holcomb plays Periphery's new song Zagreus on his stunning new PRS SE signature guitar

Mark Holcomb is a beast of a player, and his latest PRS SE signature guitar was one of the highlights of the company's recent 2023 new release drop. In combination they're pretty devastating on this excerpt of new Periphery song Zagreus. But never mind the riffs and his new Seymour Duncan signature Scarlet and Scourge pickups for a minute, just look at that Holcomb Blue Burst finish!

This might be the most stunning looking electric guitar around the $/£1,000 mark we'll see in 2023, but we're happy to be proved otherwise.

