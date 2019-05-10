Marcus Miller: my 13 essential bass albums

When the phone rings to discuss his essential bass guitar albums, Marcus Miller is in the same Los Angeles studio where he recorded 1986 Miles Davis album Tutu.

As he navigates its fabled walls and corridors in hope of finding better reception, he admits it’s quite a “trippy” feeling for him. Though the bass maverick had played on some of Davis’ albums in the early '80s, moving on after a couple of years, the following chain of events would end up being what he calls the beginning of their second relationship…

Miles Davis had been experimenting with George Duke, using samplers, drum machines, all the new stuff of the '80s... I said, ‘If he wants to go in that direction, I’m ready!’

“Tommy LiPuma was the staff producer at Warner Bros. at the time,” remembers Miller.

“He called me up to say that he’d just signed Miles Davis away from Columbia Records. When I asked what kind of music he was doing next, I was told it had to be ‘something different’. Miles had been experimenting with George Duke, using samplers, drum machines, all the new stuff of the '80s...

“I said, ‘If he wants to go in that direction, I’m ready!’ So I made a three-track demo right where I was living in New York. I called Tommy up, ready to send it and he said, ‘Don’t send it, I’m flying you out!’ So I came right here to Capitol Studios, sat in the studio and played my demo. He said it sound exactly what Miles was after and that we should record it right now.”

It’s at this point Miller realised his role within the Miles Davis group would be somewhat different this time around, taking on the lion’s share of creative influence and performance duties with full blessing from the acclaimed trumpeter himself.

He asked when the band would be showing up only to be told by LiPuma that they wanted him alone, as heard on the demo. The bass virtuoso admits it was all incredibly flattering, though he did naturally start to wonder when Davis would make an appearance...

By the end, I was dancing around while Miles was playing, pointing to give signals on where to come in and out. He said to me afterwards, ‘Man, I’ve created a monster in you!’

“I just did my thing - Miles wasn’t even there to begin with,” he continues. “Eventually he came and said it sounded great, followed by ‘call me when you need trumpet!’”

And so Miller continued, eventually making the call that resulted in the pair sitting side-by-side to work together once more. He used a soprano sax to play Davis guide melodies before tapes got rolling - figuring it would fit closer to the key and range of a trumpet than using his voice or a piano.

“I was giving him primitive guidelines and he said, ‘C’mon man! When are you really gonna tell me what to do, I know you know what I need to be doing!’ So I gave him more assertive instruction and we both got excited because it sounded good. By the end, I was dancing around while he was playing, pointing to give signals on where to come in and out. He said to me afterwards, ‘Man, I’ve created a monster in you!’”

Miller will be performing at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall and London’s Royal Festival Hall at the end of the month. He has a new album, Laid Black, which he calls the second part of “this little phase I’ve been in” since 2015’s Afrodeezia, which saw him following the journey of his ancestors musically, gelling the sounds of the American South, West Africa and the Caribbean.

On Laid Black, however, he’s wholeheartedly going with what’s happening with him right now...

“After mixing all those styles together, I wanted to do something contemporary in feel,” he admits. “It’s not like I’m either trying to recreate the past or show people how RnB or funk or hip-hop should be done today. Whatever I do, it’s all through my lens…”

Fans will be delighted to learn that Miller’s famed ’77 Jazz Bass will be making an appearance on the select May/June European dates. As will his new Sire V7 second generation and a Sire fretless, along with an MXR Bass Octave Deluxe (“it seems to track really well”) and a personalised Rodenberg overdrive pedal (“one of three given to me, Stanley Clarke and Victor Wooten on the SMV Tour”).

The instruments will then be fed into his signature Markbass Little Marcus head, which the bassist himself admits wasn’t a collaboration he saw coming, at least to begin with...

“They’re a popular brand but I was never completely in love with them because they felt more for fusion players,” notes Miller.

“They don’t have a lot of low-end or high-end, just a really clear mid. That didn’t work for me, but I got talking to Marco De Virgiliis. When I played in Italy, I went to visit and he pulled some stuff out of the closet! I said, ‘Why have you been hiding these?!’

“This thing had a lot of low-end, though it didn’t have all the highs I wanted. So he had a guy pull out of bunch of tweeters, disconnecting and reconnecting until I heard the one I liked. We worked for three or four days tweaking more and more to develop it.”

Here, Miller gives MusicRadar a run through his ultimate bass albums...

Marcus Miller plays London Royal Festival Hall on 26 May.