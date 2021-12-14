Tornado survivor plays his grand piano amongst the wreckage of his house: “I heard the most beautiful sound. Music”

A touching video has emerged that shows a man whose home was destroyed by the recent US tornadoes playing his still-standing grand piano amongst the wreckage.

The footage was shot in Bremen, Kentucky, and shows Jordan Baize sitting and playing his piano in what remains of his house. The roof has been ripped off the building, and he’s surrounded by debris.

Baize had returned to his property with his sister, Whitney Brown, to go through his belongings after the storm had abated.

It was Brown who shot the video, and in a social media post she said: "I was standing in his bedroom packing anything I could salvage and I heard the most beautiful sound. Music.

"Jordan was sitting at his grand piano, playing the Gaither tune There’s Something About That Name.

“Everything around him was broken. The piano had water damage, it had missing keys, and he didn’t know I was filming, but still he used his gift to glorify his God the best way he knew how. Enjoy his God given gift."

Multiple midwest and southern states were hit by the tornadoes on Friday. The death toll is expected to rise to over 100.