Make your sounds go ‘from flaccid to fat’ with producer Jonas Aden’s chunky Biggifier VST plugin

With a name like Biggifier, it comes as no surprise to discover that there’s not a lot of subtlety to WA Production and producer Jonas Aden’s new plugin, but if you want a simple way of beefing up a sound, that might not be a problem for you.

The focus of this chunky processor is the central Bigness knob, which can be cranked up to “jack up that wimpy kick, beef up the faintest of vocals and juice any flaccid sample into a big, fat, room-filling sound”.

There are five processing modes, each of which is powered by a bespoke signal chain that’s working away behind the scenes. These ‘secret settings’ are based on the likes of chorus, reverb and overdrive, all tweaked by Jonas Aden for maximum bigness.

There are plenty of presets, and you can shape the processing using Mix and Length controls. There are adjustable gain levels, and input/output meters show you what’s happening to the signal.

The Biggifier runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. The regular price is $40 but you can currently purchase it for $24.