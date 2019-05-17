Make your music sound like a scratchy old record with the Vinylizer plugin

If you get a nostalgic kick out of the audio artefacts produced when you play an old vinyl record, chances are you’ll be interested in Thenatan’s new Vinylizer plugin.

This is designed to emulate the “warm sound and drive” of old vinyl records, and gives you independent control of each “nostalgic element”. As you’d expect, you can dial in the likes of hum, hiss and crackle, and there’s also the option to ‘play’ these textures via a MIDI keyboard.

Available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, Vinylizer’s standard price is $24.50, but it’s currently on sale for $4.90. Find out more on the Thenatan website.