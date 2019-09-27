Mackie’s SRM-Flex is a new lightweight portable PA for solo artists and bands

Mackie has announced a new addition to the portable PA market, the SRM-Flex Portable Column PA system. This slimline tower-style setup is lightweight yet promises excellent sound quality, and offers a 6-channel mixer, wireless control and streaming capabilities.

The SRM-Flex is designed for solo acts, small bands, DJs, presentations, events and more, and comes with a 10-inch LF woofer in its base module. This also contains a 1300w amplifier and the aforementioned mixer.

The three-piece tower slots into the top of this. It contains six two-inch HF drivers that are said to deliver wide dispersion and whole room coverage, with the modular design enabling you to adjust the height of the mid and high frequencies to suit the ear level of your audience.

The mixer gives you two mic/line inputs, and there’s a dedicated stereo channel with dual 1/4-inch line inputs and a dedicated 1/8-inch Aux In or Bluetooth streaming channel. Channels 1 and 2 also offer 2-band EQ and reverb.

As well as offering physical controls, SRM-Flex can also be tweaked remotely via the SRM-Flex Connect app, which is available for iOS and Android. This replicates the hardware controls and also offers enhanced customisation options.

The SRM-Flex will be available from October 2019 priced at $999.99. Find out more on the Mackie website.