Mackie’s affordable new Onyx USB audio interfaces promise to “rise above the rest”

Starting with the proposition that “not all USB interfaces are created equal,” Mackie has created two all-new affordable Onyx interfaces, which the company says “really rise above the rest”.

It’s certainly true that there are plenty of affordable USB audio interface s out there, but Mackie’s previous Onyx Blackjack products certainly cut the recording mustard, so we’re hopeful that the Onyx Artist 1.2 and Producer 2.2 will be able to do the same.

Both devices offer Onyx mic preamps, zero-latency direct monitoring, 48v phantom power, 1/4-inch monitor outputs and headphones outputs. In the case of the Artist 1.2 you get a single mic pre and a 1/4-inch line input with Hi-Z instrument switch; the Producer 2.2 gives you two mic pres on XLR/TRS combo inputs with Hi-Z instrument switches per channel, and also has the advantage of featuring MIDI I/O.

Both interfaces ship with the full version of the Tracktion T7 DAW and the DAW Essentials plugin bundle. They also promise rugged build quality.

Onyx Artist 1.2 and Producer 2.2 should be available immediately priced at $140 and $210 respectively. Find out more on the Mackie website.