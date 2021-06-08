Apple macOS Monterey and iOS 15 could make it easier for musicians to collaborate and work across multiple devices

Apple has used its WWDC21 conference to preview new versions of its desktop, tablet and mobile operating systems - macOS Monterey, iPadOS 15 and iOS 15.

While, at this stage, it’s hard to pick out any specific new music-making features in any of these updates, it does look like producers might be able to benefit from some of the new sharing and communication options.

For example, macOS’s new SharePlay feature includes the option to collaborate in apps through FaceTime. There’s also Universal Control, which enables you to work with a single mouse and keyboard and move between Mac and iPad, even dragging and dropping content between the two.

Whether this feature will work with music-making apps - so that audio could be dragged and dropped between iPad and Mac, for example - remains to be seen.

There’s also AirPlay to Mac, which enables you to share anything from your iPhone or iPad to your Mac display. You can also use your Mac as an AirPlay speaker, including as a secondary device for multiroom audio.

Returning to FaceTime, this will now be getting Spatial Audio - previously announced for Apple Music - which will make speakers’ voices sound like they’re coming from the places they’re positioned in the grid view on screen.

In iPadOS 15, meanwhile, there’s a new multitasking menu that appears at the top of apps, which enables you to go into Split View or Slide Over with just a tap. You also have quick access to the Home Screen when using Split View.

Apple is also flagging up new privacy features in macOS Monterey, iPadOS 15 and iOS 15 - and the forthcoming watchOS 8 - and new developer tools that it says will result in better apps.