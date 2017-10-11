M-Audio’s Uber USB condenser mic promises flexibility and convenience

M-Audio is pitching a simple vocal and instrument recording solution in the form of the Uber Mic, a flexible USB condenser microphone that’s suitable for use in a variety of scenarios.

Featuring 16-bit/48kHz converters, this has a frequency response of 30-20,000Hz and offers four polar patterns (cardioid, omnidirectional, figure-8 and single point stereo). Thanks to the inclusion of a USB/direct mixing control, you can enjoy zero-latency recording and monitoring; the mic comes with its own headphones output so you can hear what you’re recording.

The Uber comes with an LCD display that indicates the currently-selected polar pattern and control level, and it can be mounted on its integrated stand or threaded onto a different one.

You can expect the Uber Mic to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2017 priced at £90. Find out more on the M-Audio website.