Lowden unveils £9.8k acoustic guitar built from whiskey barrels and copper pot stills

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Lowden has announced the Bushmills x Lowden Black Bush Edition, the second acoustic guitar in its collaboration between Bushmills Irish Whiskey.

The model features copper from the copper pot stills used to triple distil Bushmills Irish single malt, plus barrel wood that was used to mature whiskey for hundreds of years at the Old Bushmills Distillery - which is the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery, fact fans.

Northern Irish singer-songwriter Foy Vance was also involved in creating the guitar - you can watch him putting it through its paces below.

As well as the copper and the barrels, Oloroso sherry casks have been used for the guitar’s back inlay and the 12th fret inlay.

Elsewhere, the model’s back and sides are African blackwood, while the soundboard is alpine spruce.

Just 25 of these beauties will be built, each one retailing at £9,800. Head over to Lowden Guitars for more info.

The Bushmills x Lowden Black Bush Edition follows last year’s collaboration, the Bushmills x Lowden F-50, which also utilised whiskey barrel wood.