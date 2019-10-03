Lowden celebrates 45 years of acoustic guitar building with a very special O-25

Lowden Guitars has unveiled the limited-edition 45th anniversary O-25, a classically appointed, high-end acoustic guitar with a design referencing the guitar that helped make the Lowden name, the L-25.

The 45th Anniversary O-25 will come in full body, cutaway and left-handed options and shares the much of the L-25's spec with some exclusive custom features.

Alongside an Indian rosewood back and sides and red cedar top, the the guitar has a five-piece mahogany and Indian rosewood neck. All very classic Lowden. But look closer and there are a number of details unique to this high-end acoustic.

The headstock sees a return of the '70s-style Lowden logo. The soundhole has a custom label, and there is figured mahogany binding and inlay, a custom back strip, and the numbers 45 inlayed on the heel cap.

These features are all very understated, so it's good to know you also get a 45th Anniversary t-shirt [pictured above] with the guitar, too.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Lowden Guitars) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Lowden Guitars) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Lowden Guitars)

Reflecting on the company's founding in 1974, George Lowden explained the thinking behind the evolution of the 25 models.

"Back in the late seventies, the 25 was regarded as the Lowden," said Lowden in a statement. "Its richness, warmth and power are true Lowden characteristics. The O-25 has gone on to be used around the world by a vast array of artists in every style and genre imaginable."

The O body shape (O for original) was introduced in 1976, and is the second-largest Lowden body size behind the baritone. Lowden developed a bracing pattern that would project more high-end and balance the bass-heavy response typically associated with larger-bodied guitars.

The 45th Anniversary O-25 is limited to 45 instruments worldwide and available from all Lowden dealers now, priced £3,595 street.

See Lowden to find the dealer nearest you.