Could the friendly-looking First Love be the FM synth that you fall head over heels for?

It seems obligatory now that any new FM synth should come with the promise to make its sound generation method “fun” - instruments such as Yamaha’s DX7 helped to burden FM with a reputation of being anything but - and so it is with Love Synthesizers’ First Love, which is currently being teased ahead of a harder launch at Superbooth later this month.

To be fair, it certainly looks like quite a laugh, with a handheld videogame-style design that incorporates a touchscreen and a simple control layout. It looks like there are four knobs that spell out the word ‘love’, plus a collection of buttons, one of which has a globe icon on it that indicates some kind of Wi-Fi support.

There appears to be a built-in speaker, too, and the display shows a selection of waveforms that you presumably have control over. In fact, we’re told that you have “unprecedented realtime control over the intricate variables of an FM synthesizer in a fast-flowing, user-friendly manner.”

Sounds good to us - we’ll let you know if it’s as simple and entertaining as its creators think after we’ve had a play. You can sign up for email updates on the development of the First Love on the Love Synthesizers website.