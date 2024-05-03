Could the friendly-looking First Love be the FM synth that you fall head over heels for?

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

First Love
(Image credit: First Love)

It seems obligatory now that any new FM synth should come with the promise to make its sound generation method “fun” - instruments such as Yamaha’s DX7 helped to burden FM with a reputation of being anything but - and so it is with Love Synthesizers’ First Love, which is currently being teased ahead of a harder launch at Superbooth later this month.

To be fair, it certainly looks like quite a laugh, with a handheld videogame-style design that incorporates a touchscreen and a simple control layout. It looks like there are four knobs that spell out the word ‘love’, plus a collection of buttons, one of which has a globe icon on it that indicates some kind of Wi-Fi support.

There appears to be a built-in speaker, too, and the display shows a selection of waveforms that you presumably have control over. In fact, we’re told that you have “unprecedented realtime control over the intricate variables of an FM synthesizer in a fast-flowing, user-friendly manner.”

Sounds good to us - we’ll let you know if it’s as simple and entertaining as its creators think after we’ve had a play. You can sign up for email updates on the development of the First Love on the Love Synthesizers website.

