“Will be back in touch”: Lorde indicates that she’s been collaborating with producer Jim-E Stack as she teases us from the studio with a very short snippet of new music

By
( , , )
published

It looks like she’s also been in the studio with Fabiana Palladino and Gracie Abrams

Lorde
(Image credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Miu Miu)

Lorde appears to be teasing a new era of music with a one-second snippet of audio and a series of photos.

The New Zealand star hasn’t released a new album in almost three years, an Instagram story indicates that the wait for a follow-up to 2021’s Solar Power could soon be over. 

The musical snippet, which includes skittish drums and a sustained synth, suggests that Lorde is set to back away from the indie-folk-pop sound of her previous record and give us something more electronic.

The photo dump includes a photo of US producer Jim-E Stack (Bon Iver, Empress Of, Charli XCX) that features the word “collaboration”, so we’re guessing that he’s been helping her with that.

Other familiar faces in the Instagram story include (we think) Fabiana Palladino, who released her own critically acclaimed solo album earlier this year, and Gracie Abrams, who released her second long-player last month.

One person who’s absent from the photos is Jack Antonoff, who worked with Lorde on both Solar Power and her 2021 sophomore album Melodrama. Whether this means he’s not involved remains to be seen.

It’s not clear when we can expect to hear more of what Lorde’s been up to, but the video of her in the studio features the words “will be back in touch”, so we probably won’t have to wait too long.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson
Deputy Editor

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects… image
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info