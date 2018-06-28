Loopmasters’ Bass Master synth plugin is ready to take charge of your low end

Talk to an electronic music producer and you’re almost certainly talking to someone with a penchant for powerful bass sounds, and that’s what Loopmasters is promising from its Bass Master plugin.

This features a pair of sample-based oscillators that offer 217 waveforms that have sampled from a range of classic and modern bass sources. There are 350 presets, each of which comes with parameters that are ready-mapped to the three-slot mod wheel matrix. The filter offers 13 different types, while a filter envelope and LFO increase the sound design potential.

You can beef up your sound still further with the three effects - distortion, stereo chorus and reverb - while the three-band Frequency Booster can be used for subtle shaping or sonic maiming. Other options include the ability to keep the sub layer unfiltered, and you can adjust the legato and portamento settings and glide level.

Bass Master is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats. The standard price is $99.00/£69.95/€85.00, but you can currently purchase it for $69.00/£49.95/€59.00. It’s available on Plugin Boutique, where you can also download a demo.