Look Mum No Computer just made an FM synth out of a Sega Mega Drive and it’s amazing

We’ve been impressed by many of Look Mum No Computer’s DIY projects in the past, but the Sega Mega Drive synth has got to be one of his coolest yet.

This takes the YM2612 FM sound chip from the classic 16-bit console and turns it into a standalone hardware instrument. Each of the four operators gets 11 adjustable parameters, creating a superbly tweakable synth that torches FM’s reputation for being fiddly and inaccessible.