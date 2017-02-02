Loadstar: 10 drum and bass tracks that blew our minds

“I think if you asked us both what our all-time favourite drum and bass tune was we'd probably both say this track.



“I have fond memories of being at the RAM nights at The End club in London hearing Andy C drop this tune before it was released and people going out of their minds trying to find out what it was. This was the days before camera phones, so people would swarm the DJ both trying to read what was on the record.

“We love our big intros, and this is one of the best. Major and minor chords battle it out in the intro giving it that 'outer space' kind of sound and creating a dissonance that made it feel really experimental and cutting-edge. It's got one of the heaviest basses ever created in drum and bass and I just love how arrogant this tune is.

“There are a few points in the track where it falls into total silence, followed by the classic 'Watch…this…space' vocal, before it all drops in super-heavy. It’s also one of the best beats ever made in my opinion, and it’s really clever the way it constantly switches up.

“Fresh always pushed the boundaries with his productions and it felt like he was ahead of pretty much everyone else. You can definitely hear the influences of this record on some of the early Loadstar tracks, and it’s a track we still play in our sets today."