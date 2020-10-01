Living Colour's Will Calhoun moves to Gretsch drums

Gretsch has announced that Will Calhoun has joined its roster of endorsees. Will Calhoun is best know as the drummer for Living Colour, whose eclectic blend of rock, funk, blues, metal and hip-hop has made the band and Calhoun hugely influential to players across multiple genres.

As well as his work with Living Colour, Calhoun has recorded with legends such as BB King, Dr John, Public Enemy, Marcus Miller, Jaco Pastorius and many more. Will Calhoun is currently working on a new record with Living Colour, and recently took delivery of his new Gretsch USA Custom configuration, finished in Grain Yellow Gloss.

Bass drums

22" x 16"

20 x16"

Toms

8”x 8”

10”x 9”

12”x 10"

13”x 11”

16”x 14”

18”x 16”

Snares

14” x 6.5” Bell Brass

13”x 6” Chrome over Brass

Of the move to Gretsch, Calhoun says, "It’s an honour and a pleasure to join the Gretsch drum Family and its legacy of great drummers including Art Blakey, Roy Haynes, Max Roach, Elvin Jones, Tony Williams, Charlie Watts, Mitch Mitchell, Vinny Colaiuta and Bronx legend and architect of Hip Hop Erroll “Pumpkin” Bedward.

I’m looking forward to exploring and expanding many musical frontiers in my partnership with Gretsch, starting with my Gretsch USA custom drum set!”

Watch Will unbox his new kit in the video above.