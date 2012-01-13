Over £8,000 worth of Vintage Guitars to be won

John Hornby Skewes & Co Ltd, worldwide trade distributor of Fret-King and Vintage guitars, has signed on as a sponsor of Live and Unsigned - the UK's largest national music competition for original unsigned acts and bands of any style or genre.

As part of this sponsorship deal, the winner of each of the Live and Unsigned regional finals will pick a Vintage guitar of their choice up to the value of £350. Supremely affordable but with professional level tones and playability, Vintage guitars and basses are the only choice for the busy touring musician who needs an instrument they can look to and rely on for night after night of tearing up stages across the country.

There's something for everyone in the Vintage range, and winners will be able to pick from delicate acoustics to rumbling basses and rocking distressed electrics. Check out the following pages for more on the Vintage range...