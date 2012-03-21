Musikmesse 2012: Mackie expands portable PA range

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Mackie today announces a new range of gear designed to meet the global customer demand for passive systems.

The new system is composed of three different series of products: S500 Series Passive Loudspeakers, FRS Series Power Amplifiers and the SP260 2x6 Speaker Processor.

"Our customers have asked for an expanded portable PA line that delivers professional performance at amazing prices," remarked Mackie's Director of Product Management, Greg Young. "This new system does just that, with class-leading performance and unmatched affordability."

Offering class-leading power handling and construction, Mackie S500 Series Passive Loudspeakers deliver professional results in rugged designs that are exceedingly affordable. Delivering a high-powered solution for Mackie's popular PPM Series of powered mixers, S500 passive loudspeakers utilize high-output transducers housed within rugged enclosures covered in tough PVC vinyl and capped with protective edge bumpers. All S500 models feature NL4 and 1/4″ inputs and thru connections. There are three full-range boxes in the series: the S512 2-way 12″, the S515 2-way 15″ and the S525 2-way dual 15″. There is also a companion 18″ subwoofer, the S518.

Available in two different high-powered configurations (FRS-1700 & FRS-2800), Mackie FRS Series Power Amplifiers utilize Mackie's proven Fast Recovery™ technology for quicker transient response, keeping the sound clean and undistorted even when pushed hard. High-current, switching power supplies maximize efficiency and minimize the weight, making FRS power amplifiers a professional choice that keeps the amp rack light for transportation.

Offering sophisticated EQ, dynamics processing and system protection, the SP260 2x6 Speaker Processor provides complete system optimization for both passive and powered systems. The six outputs feature five different operating modes to cover a wide range of systems. Each output features dedicated level control, polarity invert, high/low-pass filters, 7-band parametric/shelving EQ, 600ms delay and limiting. Two input channels provide independent 600ms delay and a flexible 5-band parametric/shelving EQ. The convenient front-panel control also includes 7-segment LED metering per channel. The SP260 utilizes high-end 24-bit AKM® AD/DA converters with 120dB dynamic range for class-leading sound quality. With 24 user-definable presets and flexible I/O for simple routing and configuration, the SP260 is an ultra-flexible processor, ideal for a wide range of portable and permanent applications.

All three series are scheduled for Q2, 2012 availability. Visit Mackie during Prolight + Sound / Musikmesse from March 21-24, 2012 in Frankfurt, Germany in Halle 6.1, Stand C30 for additional info, including pricing.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Mackie

