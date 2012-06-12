Live and Unsigned festival winners

Image 1 of 2 Two Little Boys

Image 2 of 2 Sarah De Warren



PRESS RELEASE: The Live and Unsigned National Grand Finalists have now been selected to play at The O2 in London in a bid to win the title of the 'UK's Best Live and Unsigned Act 2012' together with £10,000 to spend on the development of the act and the opportunity to perform in various festivals.

Along the process of the UK's biggest competition for unsigned bands and acts, nearly 100 festivals slots have been awarded making it the biggest year of prizes ever for Live and Unsigned!

International Festivals!

Live and Unsigned contestants have been given the opportunity to perform at the international festival, Peace and Love in Sweden alongside headliners Rihanna & Skrillex.

Congratulations to;

Two Little Boys

One act has also been selected to play at Summer Sound Festival in, joining big names such as Far East Movement & The Big Pink. Well done to;



Sarah De Warren

Beach Break Live slots for Live and Unsigned acts!

Beach Break Live is giving three Live and Unsigned acts the chance to play the festival alongside Chase and Status, Nero, The Maccabees & Ben Howard. Well done to the acts selected for the prestigious festival:



Two Little Boys, CoCo and the Butterfields & The Story Boys.

Two Live and Unsigned grand finalists will also be selected to perform at the Relentless Energy Drink Boardmasters festival performing alongside headliners Ed Sheeran & Dizzee Rascal.

Live and Unsigned winners tour!

The overall winner of Live and Unsigned 2012 will secure a 12 date UK summer festival tour with slots at; Relentless Energy Drink Boardmasters Festival, Sundown Festival, Strawberry Fields Festival, Cockermouth Rock Festival, Edinburgh Fringe, Bingley Music Live, Stockton Weekender, Glass Butter Beach, Brownstock, Just So Festival, London Summer Jam and Lancaster Music Festival.

Live and Unsigned acts to support Razorlight, Labrinth, Kaiser Chiefs and more!

As well as the amazing winners tour, Live and Unsigned has been giving away festival slots throughout this year's competition with festival judges picking out their favourites. Well done to the following acts who were selected for festival slots;

Guernsey Festival - Remedy Sounds

Osfest - The Dirty Cheats, Frutaloka, The Peppermint Apes, Leon Bratt & Fret 14

Strawberry Fields Festival - Jack's Attic

Cockermouth Rock Festival - Memoria, Lee Paul Band & The Wee Band

Butserfest - Midday Committee, England Road & Spartan

Bfest - Bassment, Fire in Effect & Sinister Flynn

Bearded Theory Festival - Lee Gough, The Life and the Times of the Brothers Hogg (who also won a main stage slot at Bearded Theory 2013 as a result of playing this slot), One Million Fingers & The Decade Runners

Brownstock - The Story Boys, The Peppermint Apes & Deco Pilots

Beverley Festival - Milly Bolton, The Mirrortones, Daysleeper & Leo



Live and Unsigned supporting independent and small-scale festivals

Independent Festivals across the UK are getting huge support from Live and Unsigned and this year, Live and Unsigned have selected multiple acts from the competition to perform at smaller-scale and independent festivals.

Congratulations to the following acts: who were selected from their Live and Unsigned showcase;

Aldershot Live Music Day - Molly, Alana & Misphits

Music In The City - Fat Cat, Matt Benham, Iolla Grace, The Sirens & Liam Iliffe

The Big Stooshie - Emily Middlemas, Act Natural, Fire in Effect & Bassment

Paddington LI.VE Jubilee Music Weekend - Sarah De Warren, Otty, Matt Hodges & Two Little Boys

Bournemouth 7s Festival - Remedy Sounds, Matt McGowan, QuAckhouse & Juddy and Lauren B

Danson Festival - Otty

Paddle Round the Pier - CoCo and the Butterfields, QuAckhouse, Angharad & Lucy and the Lights

Newcastle Green Festival - Dean James, Dox & Lee Paul Band

Watchet LIVE Festival -Kelly and Alana & Alex Pascoe

Boomtown Fair -Hullabaloo & Shoot the Moon

Lancaster Music Festival -Hannah Nicole Gorge, Katie O'Malley, Freerunner & Kaitain

Z-Fest - Mitsotu & The May Birds

London Summer Jam - Joy to Filth Ratio & Santino

Folk on the Water-Silent Frenzy, Slanted Frames, Tiger Blue, Vaudeville Tramp Band, River City Portrait, Leon Bratt & Frutaloka

The Live and Unsigned National Grand Final will take place on Saturday 14th July. Click here to purchase an all-day ticket for £20. It is an event not to be missed!

For your chance to win festival slots in next year's Live and Unsigned competition Enter Now!

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Live and Unsigned

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter