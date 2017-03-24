Line 6 releases Spider V 240HC amp head with built-in speaker

Line 6's Spider V 240HC is the first guitar head in the world to include a full-range stereo speaker system, and it's now available.

The head also features a built-in Relay G10 wireless receiver, as well as the 200 amps, cabs and effects found across the rest of the Spider V series.

Presets can be downloaded and edited using the Spider V Remote mobile app for iOs and Android, while a free download of Cubase LE is also included for use with the Spider's direct USB recording function.

The Line 6 Spider V 240HC is available now for £462/$669. Head over to Line 6 for more info.