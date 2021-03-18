Line 6 issues an urgent safety warning to owners of the Relay G10, G10S or Relay G10T wireless systems

Line 6 has issued an urgent safety warning to anyone who purchased its G10, Relay G10S and Relay G10T wireless transmitters prior to March 2020.

Line 6 has advised immediate corrective action via a firmware update for the units after "several instances of extreme overheating and a risk of fire".

(Image credit: Line 6)

These follow reports by some users of overheating, reportedly during charging. Line 6 issued a 'Recall-To-Repair' with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission in March 2020 and the step requires users to install a firmware update.

To download the update and for more info head here.

So it's potentially a simple fix for users for what remains one of the best guitar wireless systems available for performance and price. The pedalboad-mountable G10S was released in 2019.