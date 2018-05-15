Lindsey Buckingham speaks out on Fleetwood Mac firing: “They’d lost their perspective”

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has spoken out on his departure from the band last month.

At a campaign fundraiser for California Democratic congressional candidate Mike Levin on Friday, Buckingham said, “For the last three months I have sadly taken leave of my band of 43 years, Fleetwood Mac. This was not something that was really my doing or my choice. I think what you would say is that there were factions within the band that had lost their perspective.

“Well, it doesn't really matter. The point is that they'd lost their perspective. What that did was to harm - and this is the only thing I'm really sad about, the rest of it becomes an opportunity - it harmed the 43-year legacy that we had worked so hard to build.

“That legacy was really about rising above difficulties in order to fulfil one's higher truth and one's higher destiny.”

Although Lindsey’s guitar skills aren’t up for debate, his maths is; he first joined Fleetwood Mac in 1974, but departed in 1987 for 10 years, technically cutting that 43 down to 33 years.

The guitarist is set to be replaced by Tom Petty sideman Mike Campbell and Crowded House’s Neil Finn on the Mac’s forthcoming tour.

Finn said of his rehearsals with the band, “It felt fresh and exciting, so many great songs, a spectacular rhythm section and two of the greatest voices ever. Best of all, we sounded good together. It was a natural fit. I can’t wait to play.”