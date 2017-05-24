Less Than Jake's Chris DeMakes: 10 guitar records that changed my life

It’s been 25 years since ska favourites Less Than Jake formed in Gainesville, Florida - a three-piece with a horn section who joined forces not to make stacks of cash or change the world, but to play some bars and maybe make some music.

“It’s never been a money-driven thing,” says vocalist/guitarist Chris DeMakes. “We started Less Than Jake because we wanted to maybe play a bar, have some of our mates show up and drink a couple of beers, then record some music at some point. We still get off on writing music and releasing new stuff.”

In February, the band released a seven-track EP, Sound The Alarm, a clutch of classic-sounding Less Than Jake tracks, some written on the road. “We set out to do a full-length record, but we were on the road so much last year we didn’t have the time,” says DeMakes.

“We’d like to get a full length done this year. Hopefully we will, but whether there will be any of those ideas from before [the EP sessions]… Well, we tend to write in the moment. We don’t really go back.

"I used a Stratocaster on some clean stuff and mostly tracked the heavy guitars with a Gibson Les Paul,” DeMakes recalls when discussing what gear he used during the recording of Sound The Alarm.

“I had an EverTune on there so the guitar stayed completely in tune, and I was running a triple amp – a Marshall 900 mixed with a Bogner and maybe a Randall. They were on different channels and we blended all three heads together.

"There was a Fender Bassman in there somewhere, too. As for pedals, most of it would have been a delay or something on the lead parts. On the clean tone, I might have added a little reverb here and there. We don’t tinker too much with pedals and effects,” he explains. “We’re a three-piece punk band with a horn section, so it’s pretty straightforward.”

Less Than Jake are heading to the UK later this month for a mini-run of live shows, including Slam Dunk Festival (27-29 May), and DeMakes is looking forward to playing the new songs live.

“It’s what keeps us going; what keeps this fresh,” he says. “Bands aren’t selling tons of records any more, so we’re not doing this from a financial standpoint. This isn’t me taking a knock at us, but we could just play our records from the '90s and people would be happy with it. That’s not good enough for us, though. We like to keep pushing forward as a band.”

Any Less Than Jake fans will guess that the guitar records DeMakes cites as influences on him, and on Less Than Jake, will fall into the punk-rock spectrum, but he has a few surprises up his sleeve for you. Starting with his first album choice, a 17x Platinum-selling monster featuring one of Americana’s most famous songs...