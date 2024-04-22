"The biggest free music-making weekend of the year’: Learn to Play Day returns for 2024

Happy time (Image credit: Pexels) 8 reasons why playing guitar is good for your mental health

A recent study by the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Research was just the latest survey to confirm what we already knew - music making can have a profound effect on older adults' health by sustaining good memory and improving the ability to solve complex tasks. And that's besides the proven mood and mental health benefits for all ages.

The bad news is that the UK government recently imposed a 50% cut to art subjects at higher education level, including music lessons.

So, we're very happy to announce that Learn to Play Day, UK charity Music for All's annual flagship event is returning 11-13 October this year.

The event, held across the UK, is open to everyone, regardless of age, experience and background and aims to inpsire, encourage and enable both total newbs and lapsed music makers, by offering free taster lessons across a range of instruments, and including vocal training.

Acclaimed Jazz man Jamie Cullum, a Music for All ambassador said, “Playing a musical instrument is an amazing thing to have in your life.

"Sadly, not everyone has the opportunity to have those experiences. I am proud to be a supporter of the Music for All charity and delighted to be involved in their work in changing lives through music.”

Sonali Banerjee, Music for All’s General Manager says, “The arts enrich our lives, our community and economy, as well as improving our mental health. At Music for All we make it our mission to support disadvantaged music makers with limited financial resources to access music making, and the Learn to Play events are a fundamental part of this work.”

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Music for All)

“It is an exciting year; we have extended Learn to Play to start on a Friday which opens up more opportunities for a variety of music providers to take part. We want to hear from anyone who is passionate about widening access to music-making for everyone and join us in the UK’s biggest free music-making weekend.”

So, the charity is on the lookout for shops and teachers to bring the good word to the UK public, while also offering up the weekend as an opportunity to connect buyers and learners with UK businesses and tutors.

If that sounds like a good idea to you (it is) head over the Learn to Play Provider web page to find out more and submit a registration form.

In response, Music for All will send you a physical Learn to Play ‘24 Promo Pack, access to an exclusive resource web page to receive the latest guidance and updates to help you run your Learn to Play event successfully and safely.

Good luck!