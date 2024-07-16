Learn classic metal riffs for beginners with Chimaira guitarist Rob Arnold

By
published

Featuring Black Sabbath and Metallica

Rob Arnold
(Image credit: Rob Arnold / YouTube)

Rob Arnold's YouTube channel is a great source of knowledge and experience from an underrated metal guitarist. The Chimaira member is getting ready for a reunion show with the Cleveland band at the Inkarceration Festival in Mansfield, Ohio on 19 July (and he's been talking about his streamlined rig including a Fender Tone Master in his other videos) but he's keeping up with his tutorial videos.

ðŸŽ¸Heavy Metal Riffs Guitar Lesson - YouTube ðŸŽ¸Heavy Metal Riffs Guitar Lesson - YouTube
Watch On

In his most recent lesson he's teaching a beginner-friendly run-through of classic metal riffs including Black Sabbath's Iron Man. We say beginner-friendly because Rob offers an alternate easier single-string way to play each riff which is really useful for players starting out but wanting to play songs they love. 

We hope Rob will continue making videos like this and we'd recommend you check out his YouTube channel for more.  

Chimaira Rehearsals Start TODAY! Am I Ready? - YouTube Chimaira Rehearsals Start TODAY! Am I Ready? - YouTube
Watch On
Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar in the UK. When I'm not rejigging pedalboards I'm usually thinking about rejigging pedalboards.   