Larrivée unveils limited 03 Series Silver Oak acoustic guitars

Free-of-charge upgrade to parlour, dreadnought and orchestra electros

Larrivée and UK distributor Sound Technology have announced a limited run of 03 Series Silver Oak acoustic guitars.

Priced the same as standard 03 models, the models feature solid silver oak back and sides, plus a premium solid Sitka spruce top and black stripe body binding.

Jean Larrivée reckons silver oak is one of the best-kept secrets in the guitar-building world, even using it for the company's 45th anniversary models.

Body shapes include the P-03E parlour with Shadow Nanoflex pickup; D-03E dreadnought shape with LR Baggs Anthem pickup system; plus four OM orchestra models: the non-electro OM-03, two OM-03E electros with Shadow Nanoflex or LR Baggs Anthem pickup options, and the OMV-03E electro with LR Baggs Anthem system and Venetian cutaway.

Other specs include a single-piece mahogany neck, African ebony fretboard and bridge, and symmetrical parabolic X-bracing.

All models are available now - see below for prices (including hardcase) and head over to Sound Technology for more info.

  • Larrivée P-03E Shadow Nanoflex Silver Oak Special - £1,399
  • Larrivée D-03E LR Baggs Anthem Silver Oak Special - £1,849
  • Larrivée OM-03 Silver Oak Special - £1,499
  • Larrivée OM-03E Shadow Nanoflex Silver Oak Special - £1,699
  • Larrivée OM-03E LR Baggs Anthem Silver Oak Special - £1,849
  • Larrivée OMV-03E LR Baggs Anthem Silver Oak Special - £2,299
