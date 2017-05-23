Larrivée unveils limited 03 Series Silver Oak acoustic guitars

Larrivée and UK distributor Sound Technology have announced a limited run of 03 Series Silver Oak acoustic guitars.

Priced the same as standard 03 models, the models feature solid silver oak back and sides, plus a premium solid Sitka spruce top and black stripe body binding.

Jean Larrivée reckons silver oak is one of the best-kept secrets in the guitar-building world, even using it for the company's 45th anniversary models.

Body shapes include the P-03E parlour with Shadow Nanoflex pickup; D-03E dreadnought shape with LR Baggs Anthem pickup system; plus four OM orchestra models: the non-electro OM-03, two OM-03E electros with Shadow Nanoflex or LR Baggs Anthem pickup options, and the OMV-03E electro with LR Baggs Anthem system and Venetian cutaway.

Other specs include a single-piece mahogany neck, African ebony fretboard and bridge, and symmetrical parabolic X-bracing.

All models are available now - see below for prices (including hardcase) and head over to Sound Technology for more info.